You Ask. We Answer. | School Buses; Temperature checks

Robert wrote, “I have a question concerning schools reopening. From what I've read, school buses are to run at or near capacity. If that is true, why is it necessary to social distance in the classroom?”

Answer:

According to the guidance put out by the Connecticut Department of Education, school bus capacity will be based on where things stand with the COVID-19 pandemic. In order for bus transportation to resume as it did before the pandemic, there needs to be a vaccine or treatments in place. If there is low transmission of COVID-19, buses will be able to operate up to full capacity, but restrictions will be in place regarding how the bus is boarded, where people sit and wearing masks at all times. If there is moderate spread of COVID-19, there will be limited capacity, social distancing and other requirements for riders. Each school district will have to work with the transportation companies to see what is best for the district and how it pairs with school guidelines of social distancing.

For more information on transportation, go to page 15 of the document found here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SDE/COVID-19/CTReopeningSchools.pdf

Question:

Joe wrote, “Are they going to temperature test each student each morning entering school?”

Answer:

In Connecticut’s reopening schools guidance, it says that the school districts will follow the guidance from the CDC. As of right now, the CDC says schools and childcare programs are not expected to daily screen students or staff to identify cases of COVID-19. It says if a school has a case of COVID-19, local health officials will help identify those individuals and follow up with next steps. It will also be up to the state and local health departments to change that protocol if they believe screenings are warranted.