You Ask. We Answer | Should I be concerned about taking Tylenol before COVID-19 vaccine?

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 viewers continue to send in their questions and look for some clarification on answers we’ve already provided.

Question: Philip asked a follow up question to one of our You Ask, We Answer segments, writing, “I just saw the interview with the doctor. He said to avoid Tylenol before the shot. I am on a daily regimen of Tylenol for back pain. Should I be concerned?”

Answer: “If you have medical conditions that require you taking medications, right, I would not at this point in time, make a general statement, let’s take Tylenol, that you should stop Tylenol, because there’s not been any data that supports any interaction in reducing actual immunity or antibody production with Tylenol on board, or long term use of Tylenol or proactive use for getting the vaccine. So I wouldn’t stop unless having the discussion with your healthcare providers,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention with Hartford Healthcare.

Again, the best thing to do is talk to your healthcare provider about your specific situation.