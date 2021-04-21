You ask. We answer. | Socializing with some who hasn't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Many people are wondering what you can and can’t do being fully vaccinated.

Question: A FOX61 viewer asked, “If I already got my 2 shots am I safe if someone comes to my home that hasn't had any shots?”

Answer: “Generally, I’d say try not to do that, for a number of reasons. Obviously, you’re protected and the chance for you passing on the disease process is much, much less, significantly less, right. But if there’s, especially if it’s an older person with comorbid conditions, just because you’re vaccinated, you’re definitely not 100% immune. You’re not out. We looked at the data,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention with Hartford Healthcare.

Grant adds you should be very careful and mindful, especially if that unvaccinated person is at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

