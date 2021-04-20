You Ask. We Answer. | How long should I wait to get the shingles shot?

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — We’re continuing to get answers to all your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically how it will interact with other vaccines or treatments.

A FOX61 viewer, Linda recently asked, "I received my second dose of Moderna vaccine on March 17th. I still need the shingles shot. How long should I wait to get it?"

Dr Syed Hussain, from Trinity Health said you should wait 2 weeks before you get another vaccine, after you’ve gotten your second dose of Moderna.

“The CDC recommends waiting 14 days before you get another vaccine, so the vaccine has enough time to interact and there’s no interaction with other vaccines,” Dr. Hussain added.

