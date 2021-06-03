You Ask. We Answer. | “What is the appropriate indoor protocol for vaccinated grandparents and unvaccinated grandchildren?”

HARTFORD, Conn. — A lot of people are wondering what the protocols are for family gatherings this summer.
Glenn wrote, “What is the appropriate indoor protocol for vaccinated grandparents (over 70) and unvaccinated grandchildren (under 10yr old)?”
“I’m in the same situation right now. My daughter is seven, not vaccinated obviously. My grandmother is 89, just had her 89th birthday. She’s been vaccinated,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare. “It worries me just a little bit, primarily because, my daughter is in an environment with the potential to pick up the disease and not really be symptomatic, and if there’s ever going to be a risk to my grandmother, as we talked about before, it’s probably going to come from an unvaccinated person.”
Grant says those who have comorbidities do have to be careful and be aware of unvaccinated individuals. Those unvaccinated individuals can wear masks to help decrease the chance of passing the virus.
If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.