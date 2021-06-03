You Ask. We Answer. | “What is the appropriate indoor protocol for vaccinated grandparents and unvaccinated grandchildren?”

“I’m in the same situation right now. My daughter is seven, not vaccinated obviously. My grandmother is 89, just had her 89th birthday. She’s been vaccinated,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare. “It worries me just a little bit, primarily because, my daughter is in an environment with the potential to pick up the disease and not really be symptomatic, and if there’s ever going to be a risk to my grandmother, as we talked about before, it’s probably going to come from an unvaccinated person.”