You Ask. We Answer. | Which vaccine is best? Does it cause blood clots?

HARTFORD, Conn. — The dramatic shift in Connecticut’s vaccine program means residents could be getting their shot much sooner than they expected.

And as more people get ready, they have questions.

Here’s two questions from viewers that were answered by Dr Syed Hussain, from Trinity Healthy.

Vin T asked: “Does this vaccine cause blood clots?”

Dr. Hussain: “Vin the answer is no. Pfizer, Modena and Johnson & Johnson are the 3 authorized vaccine’s in the US. What you see in the news now is about the AstraZeneca vaccine that has been authorized in Europe, and in many countries that authorization has been put on pause, as these cases are being investigated. Again I do want to emphasize there is no positive link that has been found thus far between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.”

Jamila Asked: “Which vaccine is best, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson?”

Dr Hussain: “Jamila they’re all great. If a loved one, my family member or friend was rolling up their sleeve and they asked me that, I’d say get any of them. Moderna, Pfizer Johnson & Johnson are all excellent in terms of safety and efficacy especially in preventing hospitalization and death. We can all deal with sniffles and a fever sore throat but none of us want to end up in the hospital or not make it so all three of them are great vaccines to get 8:19

