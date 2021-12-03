You Ask. We Answer | How long will any COVID-19 vaccine side effects last?

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text your question to 860-527-6161

HARTFORD, Conn. — As more people are getting ready to roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine, they still have questions and concerns.

So we are asking Dr. Syed Hussain from Trinity Health some of your most commonly asked questions.

A lot of people are still concerned about the side effects of the vaccine and how long they’re expected to last.

In response, Dr. Hussain says, “The rate of anaphylaxis for all 3 vaccines is extremely low feat news the side effect for all 3 vaccines remains very low so people can expect to experience side effects like low-grade fever body aches joint aches. The good news it doesn’t last more than 24- 48 hours and is mild to moderate in intensity. And side effects may be blunted in individuals who are above the age of 60 which is what we have seen in clinical studies, but that in no way indicates that the vaccine is not working, so do not get alarmed.”

Do you still need to get the vaccine if you’ve already gotten COVID-19 and fully recovered without any lasting effect.?

Dr. Hussain’s response is: “The immunity can be fleeting we’ve seen cases of reinfection, so for those individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 if you’re beyond the 14-day quarantine isolation period, please raise your hand if it’s your turn and if it’s available and get the vaccine. It’s important that everybody gets vaccinated including those who have recovered from the infection.”

