Suspected ambulance arsonist returning to Old Saybrook after Pennsylvania extradition

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on February 28.*

Police said Tuesday morning they have taken custody of a man facing arson charges after a fire incident last month.

Richard White, 37 of Torrington, is accused of illegally entering an Old Saybrook ambulance facility on February 27 and throwing a Molotov cocktail.

According to a release, White is a suspect in at least four arson fires in three separate towns.

Old Saybrook PD traveled to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township Pennsylvania to extradite White on Tuesday.

The vehicle White used to flee Connecticut on the night of the incident is also being transported back to Old Saybrook Police for processing, officials said.

“Today is the first step in Connecticut holding Richard White accountable for his crimes against public safety,” said Police Chief Michael A. Spera in a statement “Any person who seeks to do harm to those responsible for saving human lives is a danger to society.”

He was charged with 3rd-degree arson and 3rd-degree burglary.