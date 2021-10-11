Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at elderly housing facility in East Hartford

A resident told FOX61 that she saw smoke coming from her neighbor's window on the first floor. One person was taken to the hospital.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Firefighters are on scene at a elderly housing facility Monday night.

Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Main Street, officials said.

According to reports, multiple ambulances were requested to the site.

FOX61's Gaby Molina is also on scene, working to gather information. She was told by a resident that smoke could be seen coming out a first-floor neighbor's window.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Officials said some residents needed help getting out, but everyone made it out of the building.

The fire was contained to one unit on the first floor, officials told FOX61. Other buildings were undamaged.

All residents are expected to be able to return home tonight, except those in the unit where the flames ignited.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

This story is developing.

