5 taken to the hospital after chemical spill in Berlin

Officials said 22 employees were treated on scene but did not need further medical care.

BERLIN, Conn. — Police and emergency medical services responded to a chemical spill in Berlin on Tuesday, which resulted in 5 people being taken to the hospital.

At around 9:15 a.m., fire, police, and EMS personnel were called to Tighitco Inc. on Old Brickyard Lane on a report of a chemical spill.

When first responders got to the scene, the building had been evacuated, and several employees were complaining of minor effects related to the spill.

According to officials, 22 employees were treated at the scene but did not need additional medical care. Officials said that a machine had malfunctioned, causing the minor chemical spill.

The fire marshall and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) were on the scene evaluating the situation, and a company had been called to clean up the spill.

There is no danger to the public and the spill was contained, according to officials.

According to the fire department, around 150 employees were working at the time and all employees were released for the rest of the day while the spill was being cleaned.

