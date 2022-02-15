Nearly 50 people lose home in Hamden fire: chief

Around 22 units at the Warner St. Apartments were destroyed

HAMDEN, Conn. — A three-alarm apartment fire in Hamden has left nearly 50 people without a home. On Tuesday, the building was in such poor condition that it was too dangerous for firefighters to go in and investigate the cause of the fire.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on Monday on Warner Street. When firefighters got to the scene, the fire had taken over the center of the building. Smoke was coming from two floors and breaking through the roof. Firefighters rushed in and rescued multiple people from their apartments, including two dogs.

However, a Hamden fire marshal said some animals were never recovered. That includes a dog, fish, a rabbit, and a bearded dragon.

“Because this fire was spreading so quickly because it got into the common attic space, the fire was running above the apartments without the knowledge of the residents inside. So we had to break down doors and get them out. The apartments were rapidly filling with smoke," said Gary Merwede, Hamden Fire Chief.

Luckily, nobody was injured. Many of those who lived at the apartments came back on Tuesday to try and assess the damage.

OVERNIGHT FIRE in Hamden has displaced 48 people, now left without a home.



It happened at an apartment building on Warner St.



LUCKILY nobody was injured.



Updates all morning on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/liCS0f7ZDD — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) February 15, 2022

“I’ve been here for like seven years, eight years. And we (are) all family here," said Lenee Myers, who lived at the apartment on Warner St.

Myers' son worked with firefighters to save her during the confusion of the fire. She woke up with smoke in her room and was unsure of what was really going on. Then, when she was outside, looking at the building, she said it really hit her.

“It was done, it was like bursting, and I was like, 'oh my god, that actually could have been me.' Because I live right next door," Myers said.

The fire marshal said firefighters had plans to stop by Tuesday to assess the damage from the outside, but they need to wait to enter the building until it's safe. They say the top floor has caved into the second, where the origin of the fire is believed to be.

But many who lived there stopped by, hoping they could go in and assess the damage themselves.

"I just need to go in there, for my clarity," Myers said.

For those who live nearby and have connections to the building, learning that everyone got out okay is all that matters.

“It is amazing," said Anthony Bolden, who lives next door at Fitch St. Apartments.

Bolden is a New Haven firefighter. He has belongings in the shared garages on the bottom of the burnt building. But those, he said, can be replaced.

“In 25 years of fighting fires, you see it and you know how it can definitely get out of hand and become more of a tragic situation, this one didn’t so, I'm thankful for that," Bolden said.

As firefighters are looking into the cause of the fire and interviewing witnesses and residents. The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced, giving them a place to stay in the meantime.

“I have my life you know, so I think about that. But it’s still sad. Like, I'm sick to my stomach right now, I really lost everything," Myers said.

The Keefe Community Center is now accepting monetary, food and clothing donations to help the dozens of displaced residents.

"My heart goes out to the families impacted by the fire in Hamden last night. We are doing everything we can to help them get back on their feet," Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said on Twitter.

My heart goes out to the families impacted by the fire in Hamden last night. We are doing everything we can to help them get back on their feet. Our Keefe Community Center accepts donations of food and clothing and you can make direct donations here https://t.co/yOLfJlSSHn pic.twitter.com/IyuWR7vpNE — Mayor Lauren Garrett (@LaurenGarrettCT) February 16, 2022

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.