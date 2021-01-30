A body has been found in Edgewood Park in New Haven

Police is at the scene investigating

New Haven Police attended a call of a body found in the ice-covered Duck Pond of Edgewood Park around 8:46 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say that the Water Rescue Team located a man from the pond. An ambulance transported the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

New Haven Fire Department and New Haven Police responded to investigate Chapel Street's area between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Yale Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. As of 11:50 a.m., officers remain at the scene in Edgewood Park. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.