Groton-New London Airport reopened after a private aircraft incident

Connecticut Airport Authority says that the an incident occurred when an aircraft was landing.

GROTON, Conn. — Groton-New London Airport has reopened after an incident occurred involving a single engine private aircraft during landing.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Sunday night. The Connecticut Airport Authority say that no one was injured. The airport reopened at 6:30 p.m.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.