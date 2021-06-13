Groton-New London Airport reopened after a private aircraft incident

GROTON, Conn. — Groton-New London Airport has reopened after an incident occurred involving a single engine private aircraft during landing.
The incident took place around 5 p.m. Sunday night. The Connecticut Airport Authority say that no one was injured. The airport reopened at 6:30 p.m.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.