Driver who fled fatal motorcycle crash arrested

Gamalier Estrada was arrested early Sunday morning after fleeing a fatal accident on I-95 Saturday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The driver of a 1991 Acura Integra that fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on I-95 by exit 47 in New Haven early Saturday has been found and arrested.

The driver of the Acura Integra was identified as 25-year-old Gamalier Estrada of New Haven through the investigation. Connecticut State Police, Western District Major Crime Detectives, Troop E Troopers, and members of the Norwich Police Department worked to locate Estrada.

Just after 3am Sunday morning police took Gamalier into custody on a warrant for evading responsibility-death and violation of a standing protective order.

The Acura Integra that struck a motorcycle from behind was abandoned north of the initial scene. The impact caused the operator of the motorcycle to be separated from the motorcycle. The operator, identified as 19-year-old Ricardo Figueroa-Garcia sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gamalier is being held on $1,250,000 bond for the two charges and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14 for the protective order charge and June 15 for evading responsibility death charge.

