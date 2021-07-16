Ansonia Police asking for help identifying suspects in armed robbery

Two of the three male suspects were armed with handguns. The group stole personal items from the victim.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are seeking more information on three suspects caught on camera for an armed robbery Thursday.

At about 11:10 a.m., police responded to the report of a robbery at the corner of Wakelee Avenue and Pork Hollow Road.

According to police, three suspects approached the victim after he parked on Pork Hollow Road. Two were armed with handguns and the suspects stole personal items from the victim.

Police said the suspects left the scene in a white 2020 Hyundai Genesis, which was stolen out of Waterbury. The car was also used in a purse snatching and attempted car theft in Shelton.

The Hyundai was later found unoccupied in Waterbury.

Police described the first suspect as a black male, tall and thin wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark sneakers. He was also carrying a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned male with dark, curly hair wearing a blue, gray and white hooded zip-up, gray pants and white sneakers. The second suspect was also carrying a handgun.

The third suspect is a heavy-set white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue t-shirt, blue shorts and blue and white sneakers.

Police ask that anyone with further information on this incident contact them at 203-735-1885, or leave information anonymously on Tip411 here.

