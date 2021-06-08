Body recovered at Winchester Lake, investigation underway

The victim was reported missing to Winchester Police Monday night. His vehicle was located near the Winchester Lake boat launch.

WINCHESTER, Conn. — State officials announced Tuesday that a body of a man reported missing this week was recovered at a lake Tuesday morning near an overturned canoe.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police responded to Winchester Lake, where they located a deceased male.

According to a release, the man was reported missing to Winchester Police on Monday night.

His vehicle was located near the Winchester Lake boat launch, officials said.

The victim has not yet been identified, as police work to notify the next of kin.

Cause and manner of death will be determined by the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.