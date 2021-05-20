Missing 3-year-old girl found near pond in Manchester: police

The girl, who has Autism, appeared to be in good health, department officials told FOX61.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police say a missing toddler was found and reunited with family on Thursday.

Manchester PD took to Twitter to report the 3-year-old was located near a pond on Vernon Street.

The girl, who has Autism, appeared to be in good health, department officials told FOX61.

Her mother was located and the child was transported to CCMC as a precaution.

Police could not confirm who discovered the young girl.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.

***FOUND CHILD*** Autistic 3 year old child was witnessed walking into the water of a pond near 780 Vernon St. Witnesses saw her fall in and she was taken out of the water quickly unharmed. The child's mother was located and the child is being taken to CCMC as a precaution. — Manchester Police Department (@manchester_pd) May 20, 2021

