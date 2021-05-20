Missing 3-year-old girl found near pond in Manchester: police

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police say a missing toddler was found and reunited with family on Thursday.
Manchester PD took to Twitter to report the 3-year-old was located near a pond on Vernon Street.
The girl, who has Autism, appeared to be in good health, department officials told FOX61.
Her mother was located and the child was transported to CCMC as a precaution.
Police could not confirm who discovered the young girl.
Additional information has not been released at this time.
FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.