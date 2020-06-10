Bradley International ranks 8th on ‘Best U.S. Airports’ list

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced Tuesday that Bradley International Airport has been recognized as the 8th best airport in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler.

The award comes from Condé Nast Traveler's 33rd annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Bradley International Airport was recognized as a top-ten airport, according to a release.

More than 715,000 readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next,” Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler said.

“This award is a tremendous honor during a challenging year for the travel industry, and we are proud to once again be recognized amongst our nation’s best airports,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “We thank the travel community for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley International Airport and for underscoring the value of traveling through a smaller airport. Now more than ever, Bradley Airport stands out by always offering a clean, safe, and convenient travel experience.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradley International Airport has implemented its safety program called 'BDL Cares.'

Elements of the new program include:

face covering requirement for employees and passengers;

additional cleaning;

physical distancing reminders;

plexiglass shields at customer interaction points;

hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminal

Most recently, the airport has also launched a COVID-19 testing site for passengers.