Crews battling brush fire at Hamden transfer station

Residents may see and smell smoke for a while.
Credit: Hamden Fire Dept.
Brush fire at Hamden's transfer station, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden fire crews are working to extinguish a brush fire at the town's transfer station, located on Wintergreen Avenue in the south end of town, not far from Southern Connecticut State University.

Chief Gary Merwede says that a large pile of brush and debris from recent storms is burning. "This is a labor-intensive effort," he said. "Area residents may smell and see smoke for a while."

Crews began battling the blaze around dusk. Merwede says two engine companies and a heavy equipment operator from the town's Public Works Dept. are on scene. "It’s a matter of water and time now. With a deep-seated fire in a dense pile, you have to soak it well."

