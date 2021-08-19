Burlington firefighter laid to rest Thursday in Bristol

Colin McFadden fell ill while battling a fire in New Hartford on August 10. He died two days later.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Burlington firefighter who died two days after falling ill at a blaze that destroyed a historic New Hartford building will be laid to rest today.

The funeral is expected to be attended by emergency responders from across the region.

The service for Colin McFadden is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Saint Matthew Church in Bristol, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol.

The 26-year-old Burlington volunteer firefighter was among nearly 100 area firefighters who responded to the Aug. 10 blaze in New Hartford. McFadden became ill at the fire and was transported to John Dempsey Hospital, where he went under emergency surgery. Doctors identified and operated on a brain hemorrhage caused by undiagnosed acute promyelocytic leukemia. The brain hemorrhage caused Colin’s collapse at the fire.

Officials asking residents to avoid the Forestville area in Bristol around Saint Matthew Church.

Family, friends and colleagues are starting to gather at St. Matthew Chruch in Bristol for the 11AM funeral mass for Colin McFadden. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/UTCFkB1yKR — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) August 19, 2021

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.