Citizens ask Waterbury board of aldermen to declare racism public health crisis

According to local nonprofit Health Equity Solutions, 13 cities and towns have declared racism a public health crisis. Waterbury is not on that list.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Board of aldermen canceled a meeting where citizens planned on speaking out against racism on Monday.

“We call on our leaders in Waterberry to declare racism a public health crisis,” said one woman who called into the meeting.

In a virtual Waterbury board of alderman meeting, citizens called in to make their voices heard.

“We have a collective responsibility to facilitate change. Racism is real and it is harming people in our community,” says Rodney Wade.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Waterbury health to give an update to the board, but public comments brought swift criticism to the board's decision to cancel Monday’s meeting.

“President Pernerewski, you showed a lack of leadership and commitment to democracy and utter disregard for concerned citizens,” says Robert Goodrich. “We had 40 to 50 folks mobilize to address you all on Monday. You’ll see the effect of your suppressant tactics tonight when very few people will have access to this medium.“