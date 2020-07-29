City of Hartford to make an announcement regarding internet connectivity

Yesterday, the Governor announced a new initiative to help students better learn online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the state moves forward with school reopening plans, part of those plans includes online learning. However, distant learning can pose some problems for communities across Connecticut.

Problems from lack of technology to lack of access to internet connections can be a detriment to a student's ability to keep up with their class.

It was a problem highlighted as schools began to shift to online learning last spring when COVID-19 started to surge in the state. Over the summer, several officials and cities have been trying to enact change to help students in the fall.

Today at 11 a.m., Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and other officials will be making a major announcement regarding internet connectivity in the city.

On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced the "Everybody Learns Initiative" during a news conference in Waterbury. The $45 million initiative is designed to close the digital divide, helping students in under-served communities receive an easier access to technology during remote learning.

Gov. Lamont announced as part of the initiative, the state is acquiring another 50,000 Chromebooks. The devices are to be used those students who aren’t comfortable coming back to the classroom. Gov. Lamont said they will not be left behind and there will be resources available to help make the best use of the Chromebooks. Lamont added that the state is working to establish 200 hot spots around the state, which would include areas like community centers and libraries.

Too often, students of color and those in low-income communities are disproportionately disadvantaged by not having access to the learning technologies they need. Today, I announced measures to close this inequitable digital divide and ensure all students are set up to succeed. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 29, 2020

The money comes from the state’s portion of the federal CARES Act, the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

“It’s critically important for all students to have access," said Dr. Verna Ruffin the Waterbury Superintendent of Schools.

Gov. Lamont said his office surveyed students and faculty and found that 75% want to get back into the classroom. He said that means they have to insure that the 25% that still have concerns are not left behind.