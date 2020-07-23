Coast Guard finds dinghy adrift in LI Sound

Currently looking for information on the owner

CLINTON, Conn. — The US Coast Guard is trying to resolve a mystery Thursday.

They posted on their Facebook page:

The Coast Guard is currently looking for information on the owner of this unmanned and adrift 7 foot white dingy (sp) found approximately 2 nautical miles, SW of Clinton, Connecticut

Anyone with information is highly encouraged to contact the Sector Long Island Sound Command Center at (203)468-4421.

A photo released by the Coast Guard shows the craft with what appears to be the name "Martha," and the serial number SDB147000675

In the past several years, The Coast Guard has asked the public to label their kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards with their name and phone number after an influx of cases this summer involving unmanned and adrift paddlecraft.

In 2018, Coast Guard units throughout the Northeast responded to more than 90 cases of unmanned, adrift and mostly unlabeled paddlecraft.

"Each time an unmanned and adrift paddlecraft is reported it triggers a search for a person who may be associated with it and could be in distress. However, often times the paddlecraft are adrift after not being properly stored or secured." said officials.

Paddlecraft owners can use a permanent marker to write their name and phone number and then cover the writing with clear tape to increase durability or they can use an “If Found” sticker which is available at local Coast Guard Auxiliary units.

When paddlecraft are labeled the Coast Guard can reach out directly to the owner and quickly ascertain if they are in distress or if they simply lost their paddlecraft. Confirming the owner is not in distress keeps Coast Guard resources available for actual emergencies.

“We have to treat each of these cases as if a person’s life is at stake,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Stuart Broadway, an operations unit controller at the First Coast Guard District command center. “A label can be the difference between resolving the case with one phone call or launching multiple Coast Guard, state, and local assets.”