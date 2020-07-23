Cross Sound Ferry captain, crew praised after rescuing 5 people from capsized boat

The Coast Guard had launched a rescue boat, but by the time they got there, the boaters had been pulled aboard the Cape Henlopen

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Captain and crew of a ferry are being thanked after they rescued five people from a boat in Long Island Sound.

The Coast Guard said they were notified of a boat taking on water that was near the Plum Island/New London ferry route on Sunday night.

They launched a rescue boat from their station in New London, but before they could get there, a Cross Sound Ferry picked the five boaters up.

Cross Sound Ferry Services said the Cape Henlopen ferry had come across the capsized boat. The captain and crew launched their onboard rescue boat and went to rescue the boaters.