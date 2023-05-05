Rep. Comey seeks intervention program in lieu of DUI trial

Comey's attorney said she is "extremely remorseful" and "thankful no one was seriously injured."

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state Rep. Robin Comey on Friday entered the state's intervention program in lieu of a trial regarding a DUI charge she received after her car flipped while driving in Hartford in March.

Comey appeared before a judge at Superior Court in Hartford in connection to a driving under the influence, stemming from her arrest on the evening of March 16.

On the evening of the crash, a breathalyzer showed Comey's blood alcohol level was at 0.144, and then 0.140 after she crashed and flipped her car on Capitol Avenue. She was taken into custody.

A member of Comey's legal team said Friday she plans to give up the right to a trial to participate in the state's impaired driving intervention program. If she is successful in the program, the charges against Comey will be dismissed next year, on May 6, 2024.

Comey's attorney said in court she is "extremely remorseful" and "thankful no one was seriously injured."

The court feels that Comey has taken this situation seriously, and has done more than most people by admitting herself to treatment programs. Her attorney believes Comey will not offend a DUI violation in the future.

“I’m very grateful for this second chance," Comey told reporters outside of the courthouse. "I’m ready to move forward. I’m feeling strong and really looking forward to continuing to serve my constituents and work my recovery and my sobriety.”

At the moment, Comey can't drive until her license is reinstated. To succeed in the intervention program, Comey must not have any new arrests during this time period and must complete one victim impact panel.

When asked about returning to work at the state legislature, Comey said she hopes to work as soon as she can.

"I love this work," she added.

Comey released a public apology days after the crash, saying she will seek out treatment and to "better understand the disease that is addiction and to get help I recognize I need."

