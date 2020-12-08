Officials calling on state residents to curb water usage

“Because of the low levels of rain we have recommended a voluntary restriction - to reduce water by up to 10% ."

HARTFORD, Conn — With parts of Connecticut in a moderate drought, thanks to no rain and a lot of heat, the Regional Water Authority is asking customers to voluntarily watch their water usage.

In addition to shorter showers and less washing the car, they’d like you to invest in these rain water barrels - a simple hook up to gutters could collect rain easily - assuming we got rain - and that filtered water could be turned around to be used in your garden or on your car.

According to Dan Doyle, who is part of the ‘Drought Team’ with The Regional Water Authority, “Because of the low levels of rain we have recommended a voluntary restriction - to reduce water by up to 10% ."