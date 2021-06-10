DEEP re-imposes alcohol ban for 6 recreation areas

In recent years these locations experienced increased crowds and alcohol consumption, which led to increased incidents of misconduct.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Thursday that they are re-imposing temporary alcohol bans for six state recreation areas.

The bans are in effect immediately and until August 25, 2021, at the following locations:

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

Paugussett State Forest (upper Section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield

Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston

Quaddick State Park, Thompson

Beach Pond Boat Launch, Voluntown, as well as the portion of Pachaug State Forest, within 500 yards inland from the Beach Pond shoreline.

DEEP said in a statement, in recent years, including 2020, these locations have had increased crowds and alcohol consumption, leading to more incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, and trespass. This lead to complaints by other visitors and the surrounding communities.

A temporary alcohol ban will give DEEP’s law enforcement officers an enforceable tool to minimize the inappropriate use of the state outdoor recreation areas. They said in the past, the rule has been an effective tool to reduce negative behaviors and make state parks, forests, and boat launches safe.

“We want our parks, forests, boat launches, and waters to be peaceful, family-oriented places where adults and children can feel welcome and safe,” said Mason Trumble, Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and officers, will help restore a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all.”

