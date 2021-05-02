Driver killed, teenaged passenger critically injured in Griswold crash

State Police trying to determine why the car left its lane, crashed into a guardrail and then a tree.

GRISWOLD, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash in Griswold on Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police say that a Mazda Miata driven by 55-year-old David Mack was headed north on Route 201 (Hopeville Road) in Griswold when it crashed about 1 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that prior to the intersection with Lestor Road, the car swerved towards the oncoming southbound lane of travel and crossed the double yellow line, eventually colliding with the metal guardrail. It then went back towards the northbound lane and eventually collided with a tree.

Griswold Fire Department personnel pronounced David Mack dead at the scene. The passenger in the car, 17-year-old Ben Robert Mack, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich.

David Mack is a resident of the Jewett City section of Griswold; Ben Mack's hometown is listed as Lexington, Massachusetts. On Sunday night, police could not answer questions about any possible relationship between the two.