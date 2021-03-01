Suspect in Griswold hit and run hits state police cruiser in attempt to flee: Police

Police say trooper and other driver were injured

GRISWOLD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police said two people, one of them a state trooper, were injured after a suspect hit a car, fled the scene and then hit a State Police cruiser Sunday afternoon.

Police said about 12:15 pm, troopers assigned to Troop E-Montville were called to the area of Kinsman Hill Rd in Lisbon for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Before they arrived, they were told that a red Chevy Cruz left the scene of the crash. Police said the victim in this collision reported injuries; however, the injuries sustained are unknown at this time.

Shortly after that call, a Trooper saw a car matching the description of the evading vehicle traveling towards Jewett City, a section of the town of Griswold. The Trooper activated his lights and sirens to attempt to stop the vehicle traveling in his direction.

The driver struck the state police cruiser in an attempt to evade the trooper.

Police said the trooper sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation. The extent of injuries sustained by the involved Trooper is also unknown at this time but is expected to make a full recovery.