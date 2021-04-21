In Groton, a historic site scarred by graffiti

The building, which dates back to 1842, has damage to two sides of its stone walls.

GROTON, Conn. — What has stood for centuries was defaced in just minutes. A historic building at Fort Griswold Battlefield State Park was vandalized by one or more people armed with a can of spray paint.

The building, which dates back to 1842 and was used as a gun powder storage facility, has damage to two sides of its stone walls. Mayor Keith Hedrick, who has served the city of Groton for four years said of the site, “this is who we are, there are generations of relatives that served in that battle.”

Groton Police are working jointly with DEEP investigators to find out whoever is responsible for the damage. “I’m not sure why they did it or what their thought process was,” said Captain Erick Jenkins, a 32-year veteran of the Groton City Police Force.

“Our detectives are working on it and our patrol is working on it… we are going to find out who did this.” Jenkins added that detectives are looking at paint samples and tagging styles to see if they can zero in on whoever defaced the historic property.

Mayor Hedrick was optimistic that the paint would be removed, and the building will, sometime soon, be restored. The Mayor said numerous members of the community have come forward to help with the restoration. “I received an email this morning from someone who has expertise in removing graffiti,” Hedrick said, he then added, “we are going to get it back to one hundred percent of the way it should look.”

Anyone who has information about the vandalism to Fort Griswold is asked to call Groton Police at 860-445-2451 or the DEEP dispatch line at 860-424-3333. Email tips can be sent to policedept@cityofgroton-ct.gov

