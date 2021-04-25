East Hartford man killed in crash; 3 others injured

He crashed into a parked semi trailer in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — An East Hartford man was killed early Sunday morning after his SUV crashed into a parked semi trailer.

Police said at 12:27 a.m., they were called to the area of Fraser Place, just east of Garden Street for a serious motor vehicle crash. When they arrived, officers found that a gray 2003 Nissan Pathfinder had crashed in to the rear end of a parked, unoccupied, semi-tractor trailer. Blanchard Baisden, 39, who was driving the Nissan died at the scene. A 36-year-old female passenger was transported to Hartford Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Two additional passengers of the Nissan, a 38-year-old male and 39-year-old male were transported to the Saint Francis Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Eric Lemke of the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division, or HPD Tip Line at 860-722TIPS (8477).

Last week a Waterbury man was killed in a crash when the car he was driving crashed into a parked semi trailer.

