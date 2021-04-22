Victim in Waterbury crash involving a tractor-trailer identified

A vigil for the 31-year-old will be held on April 22 at Lake Winnemaug from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have identified 31-year-old Christopher Ortiz as the victim of a crash involving a tractor-trailer, that was parked off on the side of the road.

The crash happened Wednesday on South Main Street and Verzier Street early Wednesday morning.

Ortiz's aunt says the truck should not have been parked on a state road.

"When I went to go see it to bring him a candle I was dumbfounded because there were three police officers and they were ticketing these tractor-trailer trucks and towing one and I thought to myself what if that tractor-trailer wasn't there?" said Aunt of Christopher Ortiz

Waterbury police say the tractor-trailer was parked there legally.

"So it is a commercial area so it is legal for the tractor-trailers to park down there," Sgt. Robert Davis of the Waterbury Police Department

A vigil for the 31-year-old will be held on Thursday at Lake Winnemaug from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Police are still investigating if speed may have played a factor in the crash.

