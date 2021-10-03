Enfield house fire displaces 2 adults, 2 children

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

ENFIELD, Conn. — At least two adults and two children were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a second-floor apartment.

The Enfield Fire Department said eight units at 8 Thistle Lane in the Thompsonville section of Enfield were damaged from the smoke in the fire.

It was not immediately clear how many more people may be displaced because of the smoke damage.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

