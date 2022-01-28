x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfield County

Bridgeport officer found justified in shooting of stabbing suspect

The report released Friday says Officer Eliud Henry tried verbal commands and used his stun gun on the man, but they had no effect.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Connecticut's inspector general says a Bridgeport police officer was justified in the non-fatal shooting of a man who was stabbing another person in 2020.

The report released Friday by Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. says Officer Eliud Henry tried verbal commands and used his stun gun on the man, but they had no effect.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Devlin says Henry then fired a single shot that struck Juan Villa on the right side of his torso.

Villa survived and was charged with attempted murder and other crimes. Villa has pleaded not guilty and remains detained on $250,000 bail. 

The other man who police say was stabbed by Villa also survived.

RELATED: Man dead, teen in custody following early-morning homicide investigation in Waterbury

RELATED: Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

FOX61 Student News: Tik Tok challenge creates issues for schools