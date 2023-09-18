Man killed after hit by car on I-95 in Stamford: Police

It was not immediately clear why the man was crossing the interstate.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A man walking across Interstate 95 in Stamford died after he was hit by a vehicle, police said Monday.

The man, who police did not identify, was crossing from the northbound lane to the southbound lane on Sunday night when he was hit by a vehicle driving in the right lane.

The man was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear why the man was crossing the interstate. Police said the roadway was dry and traffic was moderate when the incident happened.

State police said the man’s identification is pending and will be confirmed by the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Carmen Quispialaya at 203-696-2500 or email carmen.quispialaya@ct.gov.

