Democrat Delany wins special election for 144th district seat in state House

The election was held following the resignation of now-Stamford mayor Caroline Simmons.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A special election took place Tuesday to fill the vacant seat for the 144th district in the state House.

Democratic candidate Hubert Delany is listed as the winner over Republican candidate Danny Melchionne, according to the unofficial results from the Secretary of the State's office. Those results indicate that Delany won by 338 votes with a turnout of 2,984 votes (56-44%).

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy congratulated Delany on social media, saying "This is a swingy district in Stamford. A big win for Hubert (get to know him - a rising star) and the Stamford Dems."

Delany will be representing his district when the Connecticut General Assembly convenes for its regular session on February 9th. He will serve out the remainder of Simmons' term. The seat will be up for grabs again, with all legislative seats, in the November 2022 election.

In other legislative news, Senator and Deputy Republican Leader Paul Formica (R-East Lyme) announced Tuesday that he would not be running for office in November. Senator Kevin Witkos (R-Canton), another Republican senate leader, also recently announced he would not be running for re-election.

