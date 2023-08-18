Trespasser with machete found near Danbury school playground: Police

The school's Safety Advocate confronted the suspect before he and the other individual left the area.

DANBURY, Conn. — A man was arrested in Danbury after trespassing onto the grounds of an elementary school with a machete on Thursday, police said.

Police were called to Ellsworth Avenue School for a report of a person trespassing onto school property with a machete. The incident happened around 11 a.m.

A witness told police that a man, who was later identified as Derek Sotelo, 20, and a woman were seen in the alleyway of the school, and they were trying to jump a fence that leads to the playground area.

Sotelo removed a machete from his pants and handed it to the woman before climbing the fence, according to a witness who told police.

The school's Safety Advocate confronted Sotelo before he and the womanleft the area.

Sotelo was later taken into Danbury police custody, where he was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, trespassing, and breach of peace. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

