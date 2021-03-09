Here are the funeral arrangements for fallen CT police trooper killed in Ida's floodwaters

Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran with the Connecticut State Police, died after his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Woodbury last week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A veteran Connecticut State Police sergeant who died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded out the area he was patrolling will be honored at funeral services this week.

Sgt. Brian Mohl entered the State Police Training Academy in 1994 and was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield.

His vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Woodbury. He was the 25th line-of-duty death in the department’s history.

Officials released details of the official celebration of Sgt. Mohl’s life, service, and sacrifice. They are as follows:

WAKE: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Xfinity Theatre.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Xfinity Theatre. FUNERAL: Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Xfinity Theatre.

On Wednesday, an official Connecticut State Police procession will commence at 9:30 a.m. at the Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home in Woodbury.

The procession will depart directly from the funeral home escorting Mohl's casket to the Xfinity Theatre for services, officials said.

The Connecticut State Police Union shared information for the public to donate.

If interested, you can do so via Venmo “@CSP-Union” or a check can be sent to the Connecticut State Police Union, with a notation stating “Sgt. Brian Mohl.” Donations can be mailed to SGT. Brian Mohl Fund, c/o CSPU, 500 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.