Festivals and in-person events return to Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn — Local festivals and events are back on across Connecticut this weekend after a year of pandemic cancellations.

Great weather and music brought people out to the 4th annual CT House Music Festival at Bushnell Park in Hartford. It’s a sign for locals that a return to normal isn’t so far away.

“It’s just a feeling, a love of the music, the vocals. I get lifted, come on,” Paul Breault from Pittsfield, Massachusetts said.

After many events and festivals were cancelled last year, visitors were happy to be outside again.

“It’s so nice. We hate being cooped up in the house so it’s really nice to get out and be able to flow with our toys and hang out with friends,” Southington’s Kayla St. Pierre.

The fairgrounds in Hebron were bustling with visitors who came to see fireworks light up the night sky Saturday.

“It’s refreshing, it’s time, we are all to be together again,” Corinne Machowski from Marlborough said.

11-year-old Lani Asklar came out to see the fireworks with her family.

“I love having hotdogs outside and watching the fireworks,” Asklar said.

It was a weekend to get back to annual traditions like this, but also a weekend of firsts. West Hartford hosted their first in-person Pride.

“Love is love, that is the message,” said Jamie Roderck. “It’s about time west Hartford has this. It feels right.”

The West Hartford resident has been to many Pride celebrations in New York and came to the West Hartford event as part of a bachelorette day.

Last year’s West Hartford Pride was virtual due to the pandemic, but this year the celebration included music and dancing in Blue Back Square.

More cities and towns are preparing to host fireworks displays for 4th of July. Click here to see a list of the events:

