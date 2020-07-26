x
Fire seriously damages Hartford home

No injuries reported
HARTFORD, Conn — A late night fire left one building seriously damaged Saturday. 

Hartford fire crews were called to 235 Westland Street for a fire in a two family occupied home, located in the city’s Northeast neighborhood at 9:38 and 112 minutes later, fire crews called in a second alarm. 

No injuries were reported. 

Officials said the building was deemed uninhabitable. The building is a two family home with one vacant apartment and one family with two adults who were displaced.  Everyone made it out safely.  

