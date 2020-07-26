Fire seriously damages Hartford home

HARTFORD, Conn — A late night fire left one building seriously damaged Saturday.
Hartford fire crews were called to 235 Westland Street for a fire in a two family occupied home, located in the city’s Northeast neighborhood at 9:38 and 112 minutes later, fire crews called in a second alarm.
No injuries were reported.
Officials said the building was deemed uninhabitable. The building is a two family home with one vacant apartment and one family with two adults who were displaced. Everyone made it out safely.