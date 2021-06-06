First and Finest: Increase in pistol permit applications

State police Sgt. Christopher Francis spoke about the lines for applicants

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford, Conn. - State Police have been getting an increase in pistol permit applications and now they’re implementing new procedures to streamline the process.

If you head to State Police headquarters in Middletown to obtain your pistol permit, you may notice the line outside.

State police Sgt. Christopher Francis spoke about the lines in our First and Finest segment Sunday morning.

“We’ve been getting a huge influx of applicants you will be there for a projected amount of time, we ask that everyone stay hydrated especially with the warm temperatures on the rise. I know that the COVID protocols are being relaxed but we do ask that people wear masks and practice social distancing,” said Sgt. Francis.

Sgt. Francis also spoke about state police diversifying the force.

In the latest graduating class of troopers there were 84 people total, 13 were female, 10 were African American, 11 Latino.

Remember you can watch our first and finest segment each Sunday morning on the FOX61 Morning News.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.