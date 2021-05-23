First and Finest: Swimming safety

As the weather warms up, police reminding everyone to use caution when entering any body of water.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The body of a missing swimmer was located Friday night in the Housatonic River, after he had been missing for nearly a week.

The body was located off of Housatonic River Rd. in Salisbury and identified as William Dehnel.

This morning during our “First and Finest” segment on FOX61, state police revealed that witnesses say Dehnel used a rope swing to enter the river last Saturday and did not resurface.

“ I would remind any resident that’s looking to enjoy the waterways of Connecticut this summer, know where you’re going, if you are unfamiliar always use a PFD. Safety is paramount in these types of situations the current can be quite strong and it can get quite overwhelming,” said Trooper Steve Chapman, Connecticut State Police.

Also during First and Finest, State Police reminding drivers that the Click it or Ticket campaign is currently underway. It started on May 17th and will run through June 6th. Anyone found not wearing a seatbelt will be issued a ticket.

You may notice an increased police presence throughout the state as troopers enforce seatbelt laws.

