First and Finest: Marine unit and diversity training

The Connecticut State Police Marine Unit is keeping a close eye on the state's bodies of water even with the summer season in the books.

The CSP Marine Unit is working with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Coast Guard, and other local agencies on Sunday for a boat regatta along the Connecticut River.

The purpose is to conduct visible patrols, and if need be, conduct marine enforcement.

"Throughout the whole summer, our marine unit which is comprised of Connecticut state troopers and members of our CSP Dive Team have supported the Coast Guard in a bunch of events throughout the whole summer on the river. They have been called to ensure there is high visibility when there are these events, with coronavirus going on, a lot of individuals aren't able to go out so they're using the water ways to hang out with their friends, family," said Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema.

It's an effort to respond to accidents and make sure people are staying safe to avoid injury or tragedy.

"Like anything else, we don't want these boat operators to be distracted. No drinking when they're on their boats because there are infractions, there are fines," said Jeltema.

Trooper First Class Jeltema also told FOX61 about another effort by CSP and Police Officers Standards and Training: new recruits are taking part in procedural justice and diversity training.

"Don't get me wrong, Angelo, we have been doing diversity training. We have been doing fair and impartial policing for well over 30 years," said Jeltma.

However, the new training is a bit different.

"We have somebody come in, third party come in, and they're doing a train the trainer. They're going to come in and provide in-service and training for all of our troopers," said Jeltema.

The training is provided by Dedicated to Community and the CT Center for Non-Violence.

Connecticut State Police and Police Officers Standards and Training have been working and researching holding this type of class since early 2019.