Foxwoods: Team member tested positive for COVID-19

Foxwoods Resort Casino released information Wednesday morning about a Foxwoods team member who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22. The casino said the individual had has minimal contact with guests on a daily basis and is part of a small workgroup.

Once they were made aware of the case, Foxwoods said they notified their Safety Prevention and Response Team who began contact tracing.

Those who had prolonged contact with the person who tested positive have been notified and will be tested, remaining quarantined for 14 days even if they test negatively.

Foxwoods said they believe it is the first positive team member they had at the casino since reopening on June 1st. They also said they are confident in their resort safety protocols and the processes in place to keep guests and workers safe.

Mask usage is mandatory at the casino as well as temperature checks for everyone. Foxwoods also said wellness screenings are conducted for workers before each shift.

Earlier in the month, Mohegan Sun Casino had reported three positive cases. One person had tested positive on July 5th, and the casino said in the weeks between then and July 21st, two more cases were identified.

A statement from Mohegan Sun President & General Manager, Jeff Hamilton said:

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is our number one priority.

There are no reported active cases of coronavirus from team members.

On July 5th, a Mohegan Sun team member tested positive and we immediately implemented our previously established protocols for testing, contact tracing, and isolating. All team members who were determined to be in close contact with the individual who tested positive were told to immediately self-quarantine. There were two additional positive cases identified through these procedures.

All impacted team members were paid for lost time.

We continue to closely follow health and safety guidelines from the Mohegan Tribal Health Department as well as local, state, and federal health authorities.”

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods worked together on a reopening plan prior to June 1, which involved several safety precautions that will make the experience at the casino different than visitors are used to.