Firefighter hospitalized during New Hartford fire has died: officials

Colin McFadden was a six-year member of the department.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A Burlington firefighter who was on scene battling the giant fire at a historic New Hartford building on Tuesday has died.

Fire officials confirmed the news to FOX61 Thursday afternoon.

The firefighter was identified as Colin McFadden, a six-year member of the department.

According to a release, McFadden became ill at the fire and was transported to John Dempsey Hospital, where he went under emergency surgery.

During McFadden's care, the medical team discovered a medical condition that caused the sudden illness, the department wrote.

Officials said Burlington FD is planning an event to honor Firefighter McFadden on Thursday.

Two other firefighters suffered minor injuries.

More than 20 people, including two children, are now without a place to call home after a massive blaze gutted the historic New Hartford Home, which was torn down Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont directed the U.S. and state flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of McFadden.

The governor's office says flags should be lowered immediately and not raised until sunset on the date of interment, which has not been determined yet.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who responded early Tuesday morning to a tragic fire out of a courageous sense of duty and compassion to protect the lives of others,” Lamont said. “This is a terrible reminder of the dangers that firefighters put themselves in each time they respond to an emergency. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.”

