WATCH LIVE: Governor Lamont holds news conference on gun violence, crime prevention

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Monday, Governor Lamont is scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss gun violence and crime prevention in Connecticut.

This comes as the state continues to battle an unprecedented rise in violent crime. Leaders are discussing what needs to be done in communities across the state.

Police are still investigating a fatal shooting at a Motel 6 in Vernon that that took place in broad daylight Sunday afternoon.

One suspect is in custody a short time after the shooting along Hartford Turnpike.

Last week, an arrest was made in Puerto Rico for one of two suspects sought in the fatal shooting of a Hartford grandmother.

Hartford police said 21-year-old Hartford resident Omar Reyes was arrested Tuesday in Puerto Rico and taken into custody by US Marshalls and members of the Puerto Rican police department. He's currently awaiting extradition.

Additionally, Hartford recorded its 20th homicide of 2021 last Wednesday.

A suspect, identified as Chan Williams-Bey, is accused of killing Siddhartha Lake-Sudan. His defense attorney claims a ballistics report will show the bullet didn’t come from his client's gun. In the meantime, he’s being held on a $1.75 million dollar bond.

Year to date, Hartford’s murder rate is up 53% from 2020 and it is double what it was in 2019 and 2018, officials report.

According to Mayor Bronin, that's due to an unprecedented flow of firearms into the capital city.

