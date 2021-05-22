Hamden man arrested for public indecency

Jabron Matheney was arrested in Hamden after a public indecency incident at Walgreens on Dixwell Avenue.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Friday night just before 11, Hamden police responded to Walgreens on Dixwell Avenue where they received a complaint of public indecency.

According to police, "the investigation revealed that Jabron Matheney stood behind a female customer and masturbated inside of the store."

Matheney was arrested and charged with public indecency and breach of peace in the 2nd degree.

The 27-year-old Hamden resident was detained on $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on August 5.

