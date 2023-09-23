Police investigating after 1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting

The two people found with non-life-threatening injuries are not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead and two are injured after a late-night shooting in Hartford on Friday, police said.

Police said that officers responded around 11 p.m. to the area of 34 Westland St. for a ShotSpotter alert where they found a man inside of a vehicle who was unresponsive. The man, identified as Denzel Bell of Hartford, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two people with gunshot wounds, a female in her 40s and a male in his 30s, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are not believed to be the intended target of the shooting. Police said that it is believed that shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and will continue investigating the incident.

