Bristol police release video showing Plainville woman firing gun inside department

The woman entered the lobby last Thursday and shot at the front desk, which was vacant at the time, and then fired at responding officers.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department released video of a Plainville woman who fired a gun inside the department last Thursday.

The woman, 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise, had entered the department's lobby around 10:30 p.m. and banged on the windows where the lobby desk is. No one was sitting there at the time. Laprise fired multiple rounds at the desk window, which were stopped by the bullet-resistant glass.

Police at the scene tried negotiating with Laprise and getting her to put her gun down. Laprise reportedly instead fired off more shots, this time in the direction of police. Those rounds were also stopped by the glass.

After firing those rounds, Bristol officer Spencer Boisvert returned fire, firing two shots. The glass stopped all bullets, and no one was struck.

When Laprise then put the gun down, Bristol officers rushed into the lobby and fired a taser, allowing them to detain her without further injuries.

The shooting happened as the department and the Bristol community at large remember two officers killed in an ambush last year. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a 911 call on Oct. 12, 2022.

Another officer at the scene, Alec Iurato, was injured in the ambush and returned fire, killing the suspect. Iurato recently returned to his job at the Bristol Police Department.

Laprise was charged with attempted murder, illegal discharge of a gun, two counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazines, and illegally carrying a gun under the influence, among other charges.

She was held on a $3 million bond and arraigned in court last Friday.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.