Juvenile arrested for allegedly sharing social media post targeting Bristol school

Police said the juvenile is accused of resharing a photo of an unknown person with weapons that had the caption "Bristol Central Next".

BRISTOL, Conn. — A juvenile in Bristol has been arrested for allegedly targeting the local high school in a threat recently posted to social media.

Police said the juvenile is accused of resharing a photo of an unknown person with weapons that had the caption "Bristol Central Next".

Police received information regarding the post on Sunday and identified the juvenile allegedly responsible for the repost.

The unknown person in the photo has no ties to Bristol, according to police.

The juvenile was charged for Breach of Peace in the second degree.

"The investigation showed that the juvenile recklessly created alarm for the community," police said in a release.

There is no credible threat towards Bristol schools, police said.

This arrest comes as several school districts in Connecticut and nationwide either had an extra police presence on school grounds or dismissed early due to vague threats targeting schools were circulating on social media.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.